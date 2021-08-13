pNetwork (PNT) Market Capitalization Tops $31.52 Million

pNetwork (CURRENCY:PNT) traded up 9.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 13th. One pNetwork coin can now be bought for approximately $0.99 or 0.00002146 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, pNetwork has traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar. pNetwork has a market capitalization of $31.52 million and approximately $12.48 million worth of pNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get pNetwork alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002162 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.07 or 0.00056374 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003097 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00014898 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002162 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $413.48 or 0.00894165 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $52.84 or 0.00114276 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001918 BTC.

About pNetwork

pNetwork (PNT) is a coin. It launched on June 18th, 2020. pNetwork’s total supply is 79,964,519 coins and its circulating supply is 31,752,243 coins. The Reddit community for pNetwork is https://reddit.com/r/pTokens and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . pNetwork’s official Twitter account is @ptokens_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . pNetwork’s official message board is medium.com/@provablethings . pNetwork’s official website is p.network

According to CryptoCompare, “pNetwork Token is a blockchain-to-human interface simplifying the interaction between the Ethereum and Bitcoin blockchains and its users. pNetwork Token is a new blockchain asset experience providing an easy and secure way to buy, transfer, spend, and exchange cryptocurrencies without relying on any central authority. pNetwork Token offers all the tools and services required by users to fully manage their tokens and cryptocurrencies. It is a multicurrency and multiasset wallet; hybrid exchange; ICO Engine to participate in token sales; branded debit card and much more. Also, pNetwork Token supports all the ERC20 tokens automatically. “

pNetwork Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as pNetwork directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade pNetwork should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase pNetwork using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for pNetwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for pNetwork and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.