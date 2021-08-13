Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.430-$1.480 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $136.10 million-$136.80 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $134.80 million.

Shares of NYSE PLYM opened at $22.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of $711.35 million, a PE ratio of -16.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.12. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a 52-week low of $11.18 and a 52-week high of $23.37.

Get Plymouth Industrial REIT alerts:

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.66). Plymouth Industrial REIT had a negative return on equity of 6.69% and a negative net margin of 11.00%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Plymouth Industrial REIT will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Plymouth Industrial REIT from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.40.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Company Profile

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses, and light industrial properties. It seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth, and enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning, and disciplined capital deployment.

Featured Story: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Plymouth Industrial REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plymouth Industrial REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.