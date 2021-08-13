Plaza Retail REIT (OTCMKTS:PAZRF) Price Target Raised to C$5.00

Plaza Retail REIT (OTCMKTS:PAZRF) had its target price upped by Canaccord Genuity from C$4.25 to C$5.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

PAZRF has been the topic of several other reports. Desjardins boosted their target price on Plaza Retail REIT from $4.00 to $4.25 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Plaza Retail REIT from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Plaza Retail REIT from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Plaza Retail REIT currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.38.

PAZRF opened at $3.61 on Monday. Plaza Retail REIT has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $3.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.65.

Plaza is an open-ended real estate investment trust and is a leading retail property owner and developer, focused on Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada. Plaza's portfolio at September 30, 2020 includes interests in 272 properties totaling approximately 8.6 million square feet across Canada and additional lands held for development.

