PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. PLAYSTUDIOS updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:MYPS traded down $0.66 on Thursday, reaching $5.09. 1,693,062 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 414,650. PLAYSTUDIOS has a twelve month low of $4.44 and a twelve month high of $13.20.

MYPS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PLAYSTUDIOS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th.

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc, a gaming studio, develops and operates free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms. The company's collection of titles is powered by its playAWARDS loyalty marketing platform, which enables players to earn rewards from a portfolio of entertainment, retail, technology, travel, leisure, and gaming brands across 17 countries and four continents.

