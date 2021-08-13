Platinum Group Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:PLG) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $3.27

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLG) (TSE:PTM)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.27 and traded as low as $2.97. Platinum Group Metals shares last traded at $3.05, with a volume of 425,384 shares traded.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.45. The company has a market capitalization of $221.92 million, a PE ratio of -19.87 and a beta of 2.03.

Platinum Group Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:PLG) (TSE:PTM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Platinum Group Metals by 726.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 6,190 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Platinum Group Metals during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Platinum Group Metals during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Platinum Group Metals during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Platinum Group Metals during the first quarter valued at about $101,000. Institutional investors own 28.19% of the company’s stock.

About Platinum Group Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:PLG)

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. operates as a mining company. It focuses on production of platinum and palladium. The firm deals with waterberg project located on the Northern Limb of the Bushveld Complex in South Africa. The company was founded by R. Michael Jones on January 10, 2000 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

