Pirate Chain (ARRR) Trading 14.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded up 11.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. Over the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded up 14.3% against the dollar. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be bought for about $4.33 or 0.00009109 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Pirate Chain has a market capitalization of $803.55 million and $1.35 million worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $141.74 or 0.00298035 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $61.84 or 0.00130036 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $73.33 or 0.00154189 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0886 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002457 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000422 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0930 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Pirate Chain Coin Profile

Pirate Chain (CRYPTO:ARRR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 185,480,685 coins. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @PirateChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black . The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions. “

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirate Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

