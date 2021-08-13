Piper Sandler Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for ShockWave Medical in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Maeder now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.46). Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $207.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for ShockWave Medical’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.19 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SWAV. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $152.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ShockWave Medical in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut ShockWave Medical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $189.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut ShockWave Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ShockWave Medical has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.57.

SWAV opened at $185.00 on Thursday. ShockWave Medical has a 12 month low of $52.31 and a 12 month high of $203.74. The firm has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of -88.94 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 6.96 and a quick ratio of 5.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $181.79.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.39. ShockWave Medical had a negative return on equity of 30.92% and a negative net margin of 83.47%. The firm had revenue of $55.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.56) EPS. ShockWave Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 442.7% on a year-over-year basis.

In other ShockWave Medical news, Director Antoine Papiernik sold 77,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.67, for a total transaction of $13,202,519.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,979.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Colin Cahill sold 634 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.38, for a total value of $99,778.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,336,785.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 158,691 shares of company stock valued at $26,872,055. 15.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in ShockWave Medical by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,939,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458,245 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in ShockWave Medical by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,541,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,138,000 after purchasing an additional 183,398 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in ShockWave Medical by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,234,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,809,000 after purchasing an additional 194,629 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in ShockWave Medical by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 911,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,934,000 after purchasing an additional 99,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in ShockWave Medical by 2,955.8% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 892,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,242,000 after purchasing an additional 863,176 shares in the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ShockWave Medical

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

