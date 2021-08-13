Piper Sandler Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO)

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) – Piper Sandler cut their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Raymond now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.12. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.75.

Shares of INO opened at $9.69 on Wednesday. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $5.81 and a twelve month high of $19.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.58 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 14.17 and a quick ratio of 14.17.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.14). Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 39.16% and a negative net margin of 2,916.64%. The company had revenue of $0.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.83) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 4,424.0% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,524 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 4,424 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,576 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. Institutional investors own 34.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Jacqueline Elizabeth Shea sold 38,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $385,735.35. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 21,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $216,135.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Laurent Humeau sold 10,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.07, for a total transaction of $93,584.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 78,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $715,659.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,648 shares of company stock valued at $910,995 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of designed DNA medicines to treat and protect people from infectious diseases, cancer, and diseases associated with human papillomavirus. Its product pipeline include VGX-3100, INO-3107, INO-5410, INO-4800, and PENNVAX-GP. The company was founded by David B.

