Piper Sandler Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL)

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler analyst D. Amsellem now expects that the company will earn ($0.34) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.33). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Avadel Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.24) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.94) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS.

Get Avadel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 2nd.

Shares of AVDL stock opened at $8.08 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $472.58 million, a PE ratio of -62.15 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.48. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $4.83 and a one year high of $10.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 26.57 and a current ratio of 26.57.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02).

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $340,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 154.4% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 165,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 100,350 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 183.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 15,710 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,000. 55.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its products include Bloxiverz, Vazculep, Nouress, and Akovaz. It focuses on approval of FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate designed to treat excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy.

See Also: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Avadel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avadel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.