Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,500 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $11,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 162,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,515,000 after purchasing an additional 63,204 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 472,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,740,000 after purchasing an additional 11,473 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 18,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 36,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,975,000 after purchasing an additional 4,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HGK Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PNW opened at $79.67 on Friday. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $69.29 and a 52-week high of $91.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $83.62. The stock has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $946.39 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is 68.17%.

PNW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays cut shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $94.00 target price (up from $92.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.45.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

