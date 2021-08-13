Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $84.45.

PNW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $94.00 price target (up from $92.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Monday, May 17th. KeyCorp downgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 3,610 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 723,886.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,808,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $312,154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,807,642 shares in the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP increased its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 186.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 6,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 4,475 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Pinnacle West Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $328,000. Finally, Alexandria Capital LLC acquired a new position in Pinnacle West Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNW stock traded down $0.73 during trading on Thursday, reaching $79.67. 911,126 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 855,385. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.32. Pinnacle West Capital has a twelve month low of $69.29 and a twelve month high of $91.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $83.62.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $946.39 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 15.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.17%.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

