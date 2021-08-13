Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Shares Bought by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 69.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,012,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 415,126 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $89,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC acquired a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $265,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,290,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 15,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Intrust Bank NA acquired a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $259,000. 80.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock opened at $96.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 1.37. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.80 and a twelve month high of $97.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $89.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.24. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 34.35% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $331.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.54 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.74%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PNFP. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Truist raised their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.00.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

