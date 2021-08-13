Pi Financial Boosts AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) Price Target to C$55.00

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) had its price objective raised by Pi Financial to C$55.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on AirBoss of America to C$51.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Cormark set a C$53.00 target price on AirBoss of America in a research note on Thursday. CIBC increased their target price on AirBoss of America to C$49.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on AirBoss of America to C$46.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of TSE:BOS opened at C$37.90 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$35.52. AirBoss of America has a twelve month low of C$15.09 and a twelve month high of C$43.88. The company has a market cap of C$1.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.42, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.09.

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$135.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$116.25 million. On average, research analysts predict that AirBoss of America will post 2.0999998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. AirBoss of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.04%.

In other news, Director Peter Grenville Schoch acquired 5,000 shares of AirBoss of America stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$32.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$159,983.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,794,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$153,394,164.14.

AirBoss of America Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products for automotive, heavy commercial, construction and infrastructure, oil and gas, and defense industries in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Rubber Solutions, AirBoss Defense Group, and Engineered Products.

