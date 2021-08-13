PharmaCyte Biotech Inc (OTCMKTS:PMCBD) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

PharmaCyte Biotech Inc (OTCMKTS:PMCBD) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, an increase of 1,600.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of PMCBD traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.28. The company had a trading volume of 782,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,831. PharmaCyte Biotech has a 1-year low of $5.56 and a 1-year high of $55.50.

About PharmaCyte Biotech

PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for cancer and diabetes. It focuses on a proprietary cellulose-based live cell encapsulation technology called Cell-in-a-Box, which will be used as a platform for the development of treatments for inoperable pancreatic cancer and other solid cancerous tumors, and diabetes.

