PGGM Investments Takes $27.09 Million Position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,299,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $27,094,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KIM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,273,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $586,376,000 after acquiring an additional 4,736,700 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 12,353,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $231,622,000 after acquiring an additional 4,575,875 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 3,997.5% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,263,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,933,000 after acquiring an additional 4,159,027 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 125.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,827,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,774,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128,951 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 205.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,022,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,657 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

KIM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.38.

In other Kimco Realty news, COO David Jamieson sold 89,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total value of $1,982,519.50. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KIM opened at $21.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.50. The firm has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.16. Kimco Realty Corp has a twelve month low of $10.03 and a twelve month high of $22.45.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

