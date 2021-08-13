PGGM Investments Sells 3,935 Shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

PGGM Investments trimmed its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 859,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,935 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $29,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Duality Advisers LP grew its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 91.0% in the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 74,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 35,623 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group in the first quarter worth approximately $45,640,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 212.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,901,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292,652 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 291,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,807,000 after buying an additional 44,450 shares during the period. Finally, Hosking Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 924,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,819,000 after buying an additional 150,018 shares during the period. 63.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Jefferies Financial Group news, Director Melissa Weiler acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.00 per share, for a total transaction of $128,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 2,967 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total transaction of $103,993.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JEF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

NYSE JEF opened at $35.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.75. The company has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.47. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.75 and a 1 year high of $36.02.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last released its earnings results on Sunday, June 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 19.62% and a return on equity of 16.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.19%.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments.

