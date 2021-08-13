PGGM Investments Sells 37,098 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

PGGM Investments lessened its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 83,205 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 37,098 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $31,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter worth about $368,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 8.9% in the second quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,941 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 56.6% in the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter worth about $342,000. Finally, Sterling Manor Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter worth about $580,000. 68.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $347.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $391.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $394.82.

Shares of GS stock opened at $415.00 on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.52 and a 1 year high of $418.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $375.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.48.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.24 by $4.78. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 33.03%. The business had revenue of $15.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 52.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. This is an increase from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.60%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

