PGGM Investments Lowers Stock Position in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

PGGM Investments lessened its stake in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 676,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,142 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Liberty Global were worth $18,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LBTYA. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 569.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,105,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641,360 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the fourth quarter worth about $53,365,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the first quarter worth about $25,216,000. CQS US LLC lifted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 345.3% during the first quarter. CQS US LLC now owns 1,069,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,435,000 after purchasing an additional 829,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the first quarter worth about $15,063,000. 25.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LBTYA stock opened at $28.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Liberty Global plc has a twelve month low of $18.73 and a twelve month high of $29.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.97 billion, a PE ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.28.

LBTYA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Liberty Global from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Liberty Global in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.09.

In other news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total transaction of $424,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 199,127 shares in the company, valued at $5,631,311.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Larry E. Romrell sold 1,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total transaction of $45,997.23. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,436 shares in the company, valued at $712,971.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 59,397 shares of company stock worth $1,657,683. 9.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

