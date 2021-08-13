PGGM Investments Lowers Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

PGGM Investments trimmed its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 82,124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 61,684 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Synopsys were worth $22,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys during the first quarter worth $36,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys during the first quarter worth $38,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys during the first quarter worth $49,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys during the first quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 43.1% during the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 332 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Synopsys stock opened at $292.19 on Friday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $193.55 and a 1-year high of $300.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.58 billion, a PE ratio of 56.74, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $276.34.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 20.27%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. Synopsys’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Synopsys declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, June 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Synopsys news, CFO Trac Pham sold 17,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.19, for a total transaction of $4,871,250.89. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,380,299.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph W. Logan sold 6,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.40, for a total value of $1,491,705.60. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,273 shares of company stock worth $11,165,844. 1.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on SNPS. Westpark Capital began coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Synopsys from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $302.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $294.92.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

Further Reading: Why is the conference call important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.