Personal CFO Solutions LLC Takes Position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 20,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 132.5% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,033,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,034,000 after buying an additional 5,147,390 shares in the last quarter. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the second quarter worth about $17,276,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 33.2% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 4,740,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,997,000 after buying an additional 1,182,040 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 17.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,515,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,004,000 after buying an additional 671,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 148.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,096,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,715,000 after buying an additional 655,685 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TV. Zacks Investment Research lowered Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.33.

Shares of TV opened at $12.58 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.43. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a fifty-two week low of $5.99 and a fifty-two week high of $15.06.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 6th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 8.74%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.0881 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This is a boost from Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.’s previous annual dividend of $0.09. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.’s payout ratio is currently -114.29%.

About Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking world. The company operates in four segments: Cable, Sky, Content, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system and telecommunication facilities. It provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone and mobile services subscription, as well as local and national advertising sales; and data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.

