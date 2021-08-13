Personal CFO Solutions LLC Sells 66 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 66 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PH shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $366.00 to $327.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $364.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.64.

NYSE PH opened at $294.63 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $302.48. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a one year low of $192.25 and a one year high of $324.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.02 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 11.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 14.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is currently 38.18%.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. The firm also provides engineered solutions for mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets. It operates through the following segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers products to original equipment manufacturers.

