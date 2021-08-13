Personal CFO Solutions LLC Lowers Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC trimmed its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 6.2% in the second quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 19,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $216,000. Gillson Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $14,079,000. Ergoteles LLC grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 83.6% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 81,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,903,000 after buying an additional 37,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 18.1% in the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMP opened at $272.80 on Friday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $141.82 and a 12 month high of $273.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $252.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $31.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.18 and a beta of 1.68.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.21 by $0.06. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 41.42% and a net margin of 8.22%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.64 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 21.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 32.10%.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 11,210 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.52, for a total transaction of $2,976,479.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. upped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $248.38 target price (down previously from $260.00) on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. UBS Group upped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.94.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

