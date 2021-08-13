Personal CFO Solutions LLC Has $505,000 Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 9.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 288,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,368,000 after acquiring an additional 24,152 shares in the last quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 8.0% during the first quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. now owns 233,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,083,000 after acquiring an additional 17,300 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 583.6% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 520,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,353,000 after purchasing an additional 444,559 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,272,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,182,000 after purchasing an additional 16,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 32.5% during the first quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 26,704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 6,545 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PEG opened at $63.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.28. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a one year low of $50.32 and a one year high of $64.44.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 21.68%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.48%.

PEG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays raised their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Mizuho raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $56.00 to $67.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Public Service Enterprise Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.39.

In related news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.85, for a total value of $307,336.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 29,500 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total value of $1,820,445.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,080 shares of company stock worth $2,480,166. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

