Personal CFO Solutions LLC Has $340,000 Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,976 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $168.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.18 billion, a PE ratio of 40.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.05. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.66 and a 12-month high of $175.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $166.65.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 25.16%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.21%.

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.20, for a total value of $1,642,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,428 shares in the company, valued at $4,832,077.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 6,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.43, for a total value of $1,023,717.54. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,925 shares in the company, valued at $2,008,527.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,828 shares of company stock worth $3,780,683. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ADI shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Analog Devices in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.54.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

