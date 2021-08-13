Personal CFO Solutions LLC Buys 684 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,356 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.2% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 5,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 11,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS IEFA opened at $76.86 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.75. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.