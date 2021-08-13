Perigon Wealth Management LLC Takes $210,000 Position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PINS. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Pinterest by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 39,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,727 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in shares of Pinterest by 1,310.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 2nd quarter valued at $266,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its stake in shares of Pinterest by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in shares of Pinterest by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 40,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,288,000 after buying an additional 10,147 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PINS opened at $56.76 on Friday. Pinterest, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.49 and a fifty-two week high of $89.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.28. The company has a market cap of $36.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 270.29 and a beta of 1.23.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.36. Pinterest had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 12.09%. On average, analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Pinterest from $89.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Pinterest from $76.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Pinterest from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Pinterest from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.02.

In other Pinterest news, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 2,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $161,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Evan Sharp sold 69,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.42, for a total transaction of $3,973,349.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 69,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,973,349.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,050,641 shares of company stock valued at $73,944,765. Insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

