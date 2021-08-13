Perigon Wealth Management LLC Sells 845 Shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 845 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Beyond Meat were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BYND. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 42,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,299,000 after acquiring an additional 6,457 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Beyond Meat by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 52,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,614,000 after purchasing an additional 18,908 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Beyond Meat by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its stake in Beyond Meat by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 5,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Finally, Verde Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. Verde Capital Management now owns 13,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 5,211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Beth Moskowitz sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.87, for a total transaction of $455,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,812 shares in the company, valued at $2,249,498.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher Isaac Stone sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $365,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,808. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 105,192 shares of company stock valued at $14,537,788 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BYND opened at $124.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 16.13, a current ratio of 18.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $138.07. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.86 and a twelve month high of $221.00. The company has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.82 and a beta of 1.60.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.08). Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 25.16% and a negative net margin of 20.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on BYND. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Beyond Meat from $155.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays lowered their price target on Beyond Meat from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Beyond Meat from $130.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Beyond Meat from $145.00 to $95.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Beyond Meat from $184.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Beyond Meat currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.59.

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. It operates under the Beyond Meat, Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Breakfast Sausage, Beyond Chicken, Beyond Fried Chicken, Beyond Meatball, the Caped Steer Logo, Go Beyond, Eat What You Love, The Cookout Classic, The Future of Protein, and The Future of Protein Beyond Meat and design trademarks.

