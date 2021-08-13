Perigon Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 12,723 Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 96,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349 shares in the last quarter. WT Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 72,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 14,438 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 3,225.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 72,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 70,519 shares in the last quarter. Marks Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marks Wealth LLC now owns 953,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,541,000 after acquiring an additional 192,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Harvest Investment Services acquired a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $322,000.

PAVE stock opened at $27.63 on Friday. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 12-month low of $13.80 and a 12-month high of $17.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.97.

Further Reading: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.