Pepe Cash Trading Up 216.9% Over Last Week (PEPECASH)

Pepe Cash (CURRENCY:PEPECASH) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 13th. One Pepe Cash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0460 or 0.00000099 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Pepe Cash has traded 216.9% higher against the dollar. Pepe Cash has a market capitalization of $32.27 million and approximately $2,238.00 worth of Pepe Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002154 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002195 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.63 or 0.00046588 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.19 or 0.00138235 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.93 or 0.00150605 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003379 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,305.76 or 0.99719928 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $397.26 or 0.00855506 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Pepe Cash Profile

Pepe Cash’s total supply is 701,884,009 coins. Pepe Cash’s official Twitter account is @myrarepepe

According to CryptoCompare, “Pepe Cash is a Counterparty asset issued on the Bitcoin Blockchain created to facilitate the buying/selling of rare pepe cards. Pepe Cash is also used to submit pepe cards to the rare pepe directory. After being approved to enter the directory, the pepe cards appear in the Rare Pepe Wallet and can be bought or sold. “

Buying and Selling Pepe Cash

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pepe Cash directly using US dollars.

