Peony Market Capitalization Achieves $15.75 Million (PNY)

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 12th. Peony has a total market cap of $15.75 million and $146,530.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Peony coin can now be bought for $0.89 or 0.00001980 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Peony has traded 25.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Peony

Peony (CRYPTO:PNY) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 17,600,511 coins. Peony’s official website is www.peonycoin.io . Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Peony Coin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Peony Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peony should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Peony using one of the exchanges listed above.

