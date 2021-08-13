Penbrook Management LLC Sells 520 Shares of Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)

Penbrook Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,470 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 520 shares during the quarter. Nuance Communications comprises approximately 1.8% of Penbrook Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Penbrook Management LLC’s holdings in Nuance Communications were worth $3,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Nuance Communications by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 15,023,667 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $655,633,000 after acquiring an additional 245,008 shares in the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC raised its holdings in Nuance Communications by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 3,590,793 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $156,702,000 after acquiring an additional 28,889 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Nuance Communications by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,241,694 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $141,469,000 after acquiring an additional 979,055 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Nuance Communications by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 3,090,291 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $134,860,000 after acquiring an additional 851,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,072,684 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $133,256,000 after buying an additional 190,631 shares in the last quarter.

Get Nuance Communications alerts:

In other Nuance Communications news, EVP Robert Weideman sold 11,182 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $615,010.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 447,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,637,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark D. Benjamin sold 20,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.55, for a total value of $1,094,511.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 825,830 shares in the company, valued at $43,397,366.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,990 shares of company stock worth $4,805,151 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

NUAN stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.78. 1,118,482 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,924,278. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.76. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.39 and a 1-year high of $55.19. The stock has a market cap of $17.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,740.37 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). Nuance Communications had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The business had revenue of $336.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NUAN. Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 target price (down from $58.00) on shares of Nuance Communications in a report on Monday, April 19th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Nuance Communications from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Nuance Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Nuance Communications in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Nuance Communications in a report on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

About Nuance Communications

Nuance Communications, Inc is the pioneer in conversational AI innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The firm delivers solutions that understand, analyze and respond to people, amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Enterprise, and Other.

Further Reading: Buyback

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuance Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuance Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.