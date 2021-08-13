Penbrook Management LLC Has $1.87 Million Holdings in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB)

Penbrook Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 141,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Photronics comprises approximately 1.1% of Penbrook Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Penbrook Management LLC’s holdings in Photronics were worth $1,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Photronics by 31.6% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 76,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after buying an additional 18,460 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Photronics by 18.7% in the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 228,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,016,000 after purchasing an additional 36,000 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Photronics by 2.2% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 43,858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Photronics by 13.5% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,847 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Photronics by 167.2% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 23,249 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 14,547 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Photronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

NASDAQ PLAB traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $13.23. The company had a trading volume of 201,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,274. The firm has a market cap of $819.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.21 and a beta of 0.89. Photronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.64 and a fifty-two week high of $14.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17. The business had revenue of $159.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.27 million. Photronics had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 3.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Photronics, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 98,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,384,306. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter S. Kirlin sold 35,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.53, for a total transaction of $485,388.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,452,765.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,500 shares of company stock worth $788,189 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.65% of the company’s stock.

About Photronics

Photronics, Inc manufactures photomasks with high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits. It manufactures semiconductors and flat-panel displays and is used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FPD substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of FPDs and other types of electrical and optical components.

