Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $33.99

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $33.99 and last traded at $33.26, with a volume of 40123 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $33.05.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Peapack-Gladstone Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $626.47 million, a PE ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 1.35.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.11. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 19.48%. Research analysts forecast that Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.60%.

In other news, EVP John P. Babcock sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.77, for a total transaction of $163,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Gregory Martin Smith sold 3,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total value of $110,973.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,859 shares in the company, valued at $125,880.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,100 shares of company stock valued at $492,547. Corporate insiders own 5.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 24.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 13.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 74.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 3,763 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 10.5% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 12,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

About Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC)

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services to businesses, non-profits and consumer. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Peapack Private. The Banking segment provides commercial, commercial real estate, multifamily, residential and consumer lending activities; deposit generation; operation of ATMs; telephone and internet banking services; merchant credit card services; and customer support and sales.

