PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) Price Target Raised to $23.00 at Rosenblatt Securities

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $22.00 to $23.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.03% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PDFS. Northland Securities began coverage on PDF Solutions in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered PDF Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PDF Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.33.

NASDAQ PDFS opened at $21.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $793.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.40 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.18. PDF Solutions has a one year low of $16.44 and a one year high of $23.50.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. PDF Solutions had a negative return on equity of 19.57% and a negative net margin of 52.07%. Sell-side analysts expect that PDF Solutions will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PDF Solutions in the second quarter worth $63,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PDF Solutions in the second quarter worth about $65,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of PDF Solutions in the first quarter worth about $132,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of PDF Solutions in the second quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of PDF Solutions by 12.2% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 12,413 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. 69.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PDF Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of an end-to-end analytics platform that empowers engineers and data scientists across the semiconductor ecosystem and data analytics for process-design optimization and yield enhancement. Its products, services and platforms include proprietary software, physical intellectual property (or IP) for integrated circuit (or IC) designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services.

