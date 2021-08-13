Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Sold by Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC cut its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 3.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 393 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Paychex by 820.0% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 322 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Paychex in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Paychex from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on Paychex from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Argus upped their price objective on Paychex from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. upped their price objective on Paychex from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.35.

In related news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 419 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.90, for a total transaction of $46,886.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 1,921 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.90, for a total transaction of $214,959.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,964,767.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 283,467 shares of company stock valued at $31,877,536 in the last quarter. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PAYX traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $117.17. The company had a trading volume of 47,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,706,189. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.13 and a 1-year high of $117.11. The stock has a market cap of $42.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.33, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $109.33.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. Paychex had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 38.04%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $980.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.84%.

Paychex declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, July 8th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

