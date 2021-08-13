PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:PAVM traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.26. 87,032 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,252,893. The firm has a market cap of $525.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.70 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.32. PAVmed has a 1-year low of $1.63 and a 1-year high of $7.79.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PAVmed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of PAVmed in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of PAVmed in a research note on Friday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

PAVmed Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company's lead products include CarpX, a percutaneous device to treat carpal tunnel syndrome; and EsoCheck, an esophageal cell collection device for the early detection of adenocarcinoma of the esophagus and Barrett's Esophagus (BE).

