Parsons (NYSE:PSN) Stock Rating Lowered by Bank of America

Bank of America cut shares of Parsons (NYSE:PSN) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Bank of America currently has $35.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $45.00.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Parsons from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded Parsons from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Parsons from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an average rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $43.60.

Get Parsons alerts:

Shares of NYSE PSN traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $34.98. 2,081 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 439,072. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. Parsons has a twelve month low of $30.08 and a twelve month high of $45.01. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.14, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.78.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.19). Parsons had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 2.47%. The business had revenue of $879.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $978.79 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. Parsons’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Parsons will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Parsons by 163.4% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Nixon Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parsons in the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parsons in the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Parsons during the second quarter worth $114,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Parsons during the first quarter worth $121,000.

Parsons Company Profile

Parsons Corporation provides technology based solutions in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cyber security and intelligence services, as well as offensive and defensive cybersecurity platforms, tools, and operations to U.S.

Read More: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Parsons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parsons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.