Parkland (TSE:PKI) Price Target Increased to C$47.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Parkland (TSE:PKI) had its price objective increased by National Bank Financial from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on PKI. CIBC boosted their target price on Parkland from C$49.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James restated a strong-buy rating and issued a C$52.00 target price on shares of Parkland in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Parkland from C$50.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Parkland from C$51.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Parkland has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$49.40.

Shares of TSE:PKI opened at C$38.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.58, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.11. Parkland has a 1 year low of C$32.18 and a 1 year high of C$45.10. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$39.60.

Parkland Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canada, International, USA, Supply, and Corporate segments. The Canada segment supplies and supports a coast-to-coast network of 1,860 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Chevron, Pioneer, and Race Trac as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/MarchÃ© Express brand.

