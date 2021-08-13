Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) Given “Buy” Rating at BMO Capital Markets

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on PK. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Park Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.03.

Shares of PK stock opened at $18.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.72. The company has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 2.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.79. Park Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $8.42 and a one year high of $24.67.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.20). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 18.96% and a negative net margin of 225.36%. As a group, analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PK. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter valued at $426,065,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at $49,601,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 15.1% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 12,172,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,701,000 after buying an additional 1,592,885 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 497.2% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,492,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,208,000 after buying an additional 1,242,608 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 29.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,638,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,103,000 after buying an additional 1,059,673 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

