Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token (PSG) Market Capitalization Achieves $119.72 Million

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token (CURRENCY:PSG) traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 13th. During the last week, Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token has traded 58.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $41.19 or 0.00089047 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token has a market cap of $119.72 million and $173.30 million worth of Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002162 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002172 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.52 or 0.00046526 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $63.30 or 0.00136833 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.20 or 0.00149589 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003340 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46,273.12 or 1.00026405 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $397.03 or 0.00858241 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token Coin Profile

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,906,328 coins. Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @PSG_inside and its Facebook page is accessible here . Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s official message board is medium.com/socios . The official website for Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token is www.socios.com/paris-saint-germain

According to CryptoCompare, “Socios.com is a mobile app for football fans, it's designed to get the users closer to the team they love by allowing them – the superfans – to vote on club-specific decisions. As well as the right to vote, users get access to unique rewards – once-in-a-lifetime experiences, exclusive merchandise, prediction games, match-day challenges, and more. “

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

