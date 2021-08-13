Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) Shares Sold by AXS Investments LLC

AXS Investments LLC lessened its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,944 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 1,755 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PANW. Viking Global Investors LP increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,508,314 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $807,828,000 after purchasing an additional 621,184 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 102.6% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 390,924 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $125,901,000 after purchasing an additional 198,000 shares during the last quarter. Harvard Management Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 103.9% in the first quarter. Harvard Management Co. Inc. now owns 340,900 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $109,790,000 after acquiring an additional 173,698 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 82.0% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 333,033 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $91,259,000 after acquiring an additional 150,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 139.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 183,908 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $59,230,000 after acquiring an additional 106,946 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PANW traded up $5.91 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $374.91. 26,308 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,040,611. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The stock has a market cap of $36.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.01 and a beta of 1.39. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $219.34 and a 52-week high of $406.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $380.81.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The network technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.00% and a negative return on equity of 10.65%. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 6,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.95, for a total transaction of $2,489,050.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 265,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,630,382.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Amit K. Singh sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.50, for a total transaction of $2,153,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,569 shares of company stock worth $13,721,751. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on PANW. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Loop Capital cut shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $465.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $565.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $386.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Palo Alto Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $411.59.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

