PagSeguro Digital Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:PAGS)

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors bought 4,463 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,213% compared to the average volume of 340 put options.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PAGS. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 219.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. 56.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PAGS opened at $57.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.96, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.77. PagSeguro Digital has a fifty-two week low of $34.92 and a fifty-two week high of $62.83.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.02). PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 16.55%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PAGS shares. Itau BBA Securities raised shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Bradesco Corretora started coverage on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. PagSeguro Digital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.36.

PagSeguro Digital Company Profile

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

