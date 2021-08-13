PageGroup (OTCMKTS:MPGPF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PageGroup (OTCMKTS:MPGPF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PageGroup PLC operates as a recruitment consultancy. It provides recruitment services for permanent, contract and temporary staff at clerical and qualified professional and executive levels. PageGroup PLC, formerly known as Michael Page International plc, is based in Weybridge, the United Kingdom. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a sell rating and set a $550.00 target price on shares of PageGroup in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of PageGroup to a buy rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of PageGroup from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th.

PageGroup stock opened at $8.14 on Tuesday. PageGroup has a 12-month low of $4.65 and a 12-month high of $8.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -407.00 and a beta of 1.03.

About PageGroup

PageGroup Plc engages in the provision of recruitment consultancy services. Its brands include Page Executive, Michael Page, Page Outsourcing and Page Personnel. It operates through the following geographical segments: EMEA, Asia Pacific, Americas, and United Kingdom. The company was founded by Michael Page and Bill McGregor in 1976 and is headquartered in Weybridge, the United Kingdom.

