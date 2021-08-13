PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) and Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) Financial Comparison

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) and PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Lordstown Motors and PACCAR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lordstown Motors N/A -49.53% -31.46% PACCAR 7.90% 16.52% 6.21%

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Lordstown Motors and PACCAR, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lordstown Motors 5 3 1 0 1.56 PACCAR 1 6 4 1 2.42

Lordstown Motors currently has a consensus target price of $13.89, indicating a potential upside of 141.97%. PACCAR has a consensus target price of $103.27, indicating a potential upside of 25.91%. Given Lordstown Motors’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Lordstown Motors is more favorable than PACCAR.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

20.4% of Lordstown Motors shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.8% of PACCAR shares are held by institutional investors. 3.2% of Lordstown Motors shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of PACCAR shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Lordstown Motors has a beta of 0.87, meaning that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PACCAR has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Lordstown Motors and PACCAR’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lordstown Motors N/A N/A -$124.05 million ($1.04) -5.52 PACCAR $18.73 billion 1.52 $1.30 billion $3.74 21.93

PACCAR has higher revenue and earnings than Lordstown Motors. Lordstown Motors is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PACCAR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

PACCAR beats Lordstown Motors on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Lordstown Motors Company Profile

Lordstown Motors Corp. operates as an original equipment manufacturer of light duty fleet vehicles. It develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck targeted for sale to fleet customers. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR, Inc. is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands. The Parts segment distributes aftermarket parts for trucks and related commercial vehicles. The Financial Services segment provides finance and leasing products; and services provided to truck customers and dealers. The company was founded by William Pigott Sr. in 1905 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

