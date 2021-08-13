Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) Shares Gap Up Following Insider Buying Activity

Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $37.98, but opened at $38.92. Outset Medical shares last traded at $38.92, with a volume of 200 shares traded.

Specifically, Director James F. Hinrichs bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.66 per share, for a total transaction of $366,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Nabeel Ahmed bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.13 per share, for a total transaction of $37,130.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 15,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,967.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 71,172 shares of company stock worth $3,482,908. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Outset Medical alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on OM. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Outset Medical in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Outset Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Outset Medical from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Outset Medical presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.00.

The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.83. The company has a quick ratio of 8.53, a current ratio of 9.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OM. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Outset Medical during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Outset Medical by 219.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Outset Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Outset Medical by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Outset Medical in the 1st quarter valued at about $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

About Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM)

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

Featured Article: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Outset Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outset Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.