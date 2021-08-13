Oroco Resource (CVE:OCO) Trading 2.6% Higher

Oroco Resource Corp. (CVE:OCO)’s stock price traded up 2.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$2.79 and last traded at C$2.78. 82,001 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 159,064 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.71.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$518.59 million and a P/E ratio of -926.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$3.13.

In other Oroco Resource news, Director Stephen Martin Leahy sold 10,000 shares of Oroco Resource stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.33, for a total value of C$33,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,493,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,971,690. Insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $67,500 over the last ninety days.

Oroco Resource Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Mexico. It explores for copper and gold deposits. The company primarily focuses on the assembly of the mineral concessions, which make up the Santo Tomas porphyry copper project in Sinaloa State.

