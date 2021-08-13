Orla Mining (CVE:OLA) PT Lowered to C$7.50 at TD Securities

Orla Mining (CVE:OLA) had its price objective lowered by TD Securities from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Orla Mining from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Friday, July 2nd.

Shares of CVE:OLA opened at C$1.40 on Monday. Orla Mining has a 52 week low of C$1.08 and a 52 week high of C$1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 13.32 and a quick ratio of 13.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$250.90 million and a P/E ratio of -22.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.40.

In related news, Director Richard James Hall sold 32,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.45, for a total transaction of C$178,146.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,333,900 shares in the company, valued at C$12,714,853.81.

About Orla Mining

Orla Mining Ltd. operates as a mineral exploration company. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Cerro Quema project with three concessions that cover an area of 14,833 hectares located on the Azuero Peninsula. The company was formerly known as Red Mile Minerals Corp.

