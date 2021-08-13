Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) Shares Sold by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. cut its stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) by 69.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,673 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 30,463 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons in the first quarter valued at approximately $269,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 50.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,395 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 5,467 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 22.1% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,087 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 3,817 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC boosted its stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 11.7% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 25,331 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Orion Engineered Carbons currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.20.

Shares of NYSE:OEC opened at $17.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.26 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. has a twelve month low of $11.81 and a twelve month high of $22.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.51.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $400.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.80 million. Orion Engineered Carbons had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 38.83%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Orion Engineered Carbons Profile

Orion Engineered Carbons SA engages in the production and supply of carbon black. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The Specialty Carbon Black segment manufactures specialty carbon black at multiple sites for a broad range of specialized applications.

