Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.23 EPS

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.23, Fidelity Earnings reports. Organon & Co. updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Organon & Co. stock traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.21. 3,426,566 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,679,183. Organon & Co. has a 52 week low of $27.25 and a 52 week high of $38.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.06.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th.

OGN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Organon & Co. in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on Organon & Co. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Organon & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Organon & Co. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist began coverage on Organon & Co. in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.57.

Organon & Co. Company Profile

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

