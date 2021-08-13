Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Raises Stake in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) by 2.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 109,946 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,707 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $1,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of F.N.B. in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sage Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in F.N.B. in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of F.N.B. during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 92.6% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,568 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of F.N.B. in the first quarter worth $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FNB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Friday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on F.N.B. in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.87.

FNB stock opened at $11.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. F.N.B. Co. has a one year low of $6.37 and a one year high of $13.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.07.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. F.N.B. had a net margin of 25.73% and a return on equity of 7.76%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

In related news, Director William B. Campbell bought 2,827 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.55 per share, with a total value of $32,651.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

